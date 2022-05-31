Announcements for May 31, 2022

Attention Students and Staff:

Our guest educator in residence, Sharon Green, owner of Bloom Yoga and Wellness, has

invited anyone interested to attend Yoga on the Beach at Canoe Creek State Park.

The first session will be held Saturday, June 4, from 9-10 am. Sessions will be held all 2nd and

4th Saturdays of June, July, and August. All are welcome to attend and sessions are free of

charge. See Mrs. Lucas in the library for more information.

There will be an organizational meeting for the Altoona High Boys Golf team on Tuesday,

May 31 st at 2:50 PM in the AAHS Fieldhouse Lobby. Any interested boys entering 9 th -12 th

grade in the fall should attend this meeting. Any questions please see Coach Kozak or email

him at [email protected]

Attention all students: Any student interested in learning to play tennis for the school, please

stop at Mrs. Hogan’s room in B318 to sign up for summer tennis clinics. If you have any

questions, please email Coach Colledge at [email protected]